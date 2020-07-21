Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

