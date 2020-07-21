Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,388 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $154,419,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

