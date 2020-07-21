Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 15,906 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.