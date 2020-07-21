Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,763.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

