Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,763.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,250.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

