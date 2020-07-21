Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

