Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,763.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,250.09. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.