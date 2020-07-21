Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,763.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

