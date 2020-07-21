Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,763.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

