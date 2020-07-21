Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,250.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

