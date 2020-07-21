TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $224.11. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.