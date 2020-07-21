Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 484 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,689,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.37.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

