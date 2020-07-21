Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $61,936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

