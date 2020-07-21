Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2,250.09. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.