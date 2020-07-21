Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.