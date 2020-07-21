Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 217.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.5% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $224.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

