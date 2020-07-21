Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 240 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

