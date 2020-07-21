DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $305.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

