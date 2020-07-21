Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

