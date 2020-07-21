4,235 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.76.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

