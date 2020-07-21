Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.38.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.