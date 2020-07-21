TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.36.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.84 and a 200-day moving average of $505.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

