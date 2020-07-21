Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

