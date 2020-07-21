TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,518.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 40,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 148.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 50,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

