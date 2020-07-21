Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.92. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

