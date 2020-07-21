Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 194,922 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE:DAL opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

