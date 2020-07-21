Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $349,000 Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,968 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $268,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

