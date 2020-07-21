$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.80. Netflix reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.74.

NFLX opened at $502.41 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.