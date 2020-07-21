Piper Sandler Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $534.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.74.

NFLX stock opened at $502.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

