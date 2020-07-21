Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 2,327 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

