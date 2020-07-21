TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

