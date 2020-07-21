Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 109 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

