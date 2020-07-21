Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.01.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

