Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

