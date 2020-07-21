Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $291,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,907,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

