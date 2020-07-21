Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CSX by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

CSX stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.