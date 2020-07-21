Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after buying an additional 68,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $148,158,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $110,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

