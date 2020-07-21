Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,221.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,157,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,640,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $4,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $9,344,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,964,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

