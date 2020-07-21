Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.93.

Shares of LRCX opened at $353.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $355.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

