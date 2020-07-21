Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 939 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

