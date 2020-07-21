TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 964 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

OTIS stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

