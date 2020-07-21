Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

