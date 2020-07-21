Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.