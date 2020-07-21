Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $919,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

NYSE AMT opened at $260.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

