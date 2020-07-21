Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $317.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

