Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 73.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 275.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

FOXA opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

