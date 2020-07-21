9,309 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

