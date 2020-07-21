Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $781,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $359.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.