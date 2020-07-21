Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 785 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 51.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3,846.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $963,000. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 33.3% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 545.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

