Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $92,000 in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Peloton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Peloton stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,256,758 in the last ninety days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

